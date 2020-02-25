Kitara dominate Dove in lopsided Bunyoro derby

By George Katongole

Sunday’s Bunyoro derby was one of the most lopsided in Fufa Big League football after Kitara beat Dove 4-2 at Katusabe Stadium in Masindi on Sunday.

Striker Brian Muruuli, who was offloaded at the end of last season came to haunt his former employers with a ruthless hat-trick as the embarrassed hosts scored twice from the spot.

The well attended game saw Kitara pounce saw early with a one-two exchange between George Senkaaba and Muruuli as Kitara moved joint top with Ndejje University on 19 points, while Dove remained without a win this far.

One-sided

Referee Muhammad Nasser Kirya gave Dove a priceless gift of a penalty as the game went into the break tied at 1-1. However, Kitara reinstated their prowess with a thumping second half performance.

And it was Muruuli on fire while an outstanding performance from Senkaaba saw his score the third goal. Muruuli capped off the evening when he ran with the ball on the left side of the wing and produced the deftest of finishes burying the ball in the bottom-right corner.

By the time Kitara goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba naïvely gave away another controversial penalty in the fourth minute of added time, the match was dead and buried.

Advertisement

“What was important in this game was getting an away win,” Mark Twinamasiko, who was in charge of Dove last season, said after the game. Kitara, who are on 19 points face Nyamityobora on Sunday in their next game.

Abanyakare on a roll

Nyamityobora, who operate on a squad of 17 players, surprised Kigezi HomeBoyz with a 4-1 win to resuscitate their season.