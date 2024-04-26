FWSL: Kawempe drag KQ back into contention, again

For the sixth time this season, Kawempe Muslim had a chance to start an unassailable ascent to the title but failed.

This time the side capitulated in a 2-1 defeat to Wakiso Hill at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday evening to bring Kampala Queens, who have two games in hand, back into contention.

The latter could also have taken advantage at least once in the previous five opportunities but they have also kept conspiring to lose points and mess up their own house. They now need to smell the coffee and close the seven point gap before Kawempe return from the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games in Ndejje.



Back in Kitende, it was Kawempe as inspid as you will ever see it but take no credit of Wakiso who pressed diligently and utilized their chances.

A suspension, for accumulation of yellow cards, meant that Kawempe’s midfield pivot Krusum Namutebi could not play and she was replaced by Rhoda Nanziri.

Nanziri was pressed at every touch by Wakiso’s Patricia Nayiga while the space left by Agnes Nabukenya as she ventured forward was utilized well by the hosts’ captain Zaitun Namaganda.



Pressure

Kawempe, who must be feeling the weight of chasing a first trophy since 2018, also struggled to anchor their striking line around anyone. Hadijah Nandago hardly got service while there as Wakiso stopped Kawempe from keeping the ball on the floor.



Nabukenya was tried there midway through the first half but she was too slow on the day – probably suffering from the fatigue of playing so many tournaments for school and club over the last one month.



Hadijah Babirye, who took over the pivot role after Nanziri was withdrawn for attacker Allen Nassazi, was also sent there at some point in the second half but was again thrown back to midfield when captain Phiona Nabulime walked off for Sharifah Nakimera with over a quarter of an hour to play. After that Nassazi and Samalie Nakacwa, who moved from right back to right wing after Nakimera coming on, shared the rest of the minutes in the role.

Wakiso’s first was a freekick from defender Fatumah Nakasumba, who dipped one over Kawempe’s defence after Ritah Mushimire had handled the ball at the edge of the box in the 30th minute.

The second came after Nayiga nicked a square pass meant for Babirye from Nabulime in the 52nd minute and raced towards goal before laying off Rashida Nankya to roll into an empty net.



Kawempe halved the deficit six minutes later but failed to construct anything of note in the next half hour to get a result.

Relegation battle

Meanwhile, Wakiso’s win took them to 18 points – four ahead of Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals who lost 2-1 at home to Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on Wednesday.



Goals from Latifah Nakasi secured maximum points for UMHS while Jovia Nakagola scored the consolation for UCU, who for the last five matches have not been with their coach Godfrey Magoba and assistant Colines Ahumuza.



Asubo Ladies were also condemned to a ninth loss of the season after Catherine Wujja’s lone goal meant Rines SS continued to climb up the log to fifth place with 20 points. Rines are just one point off their best tally in the FWSL – recorded last season – but could also have their best ever finish if they stay in the current spot or finish better.



FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Wednesday Results

Wakiso Hill 1-2 Kawempe Muslim

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-2 Uganda Martyrs High School

Asubo Ladies 0-1 Rines SS

Saturday, 3pm

Makerere University vs. She Maroons, Makerere

Sunday, 10am

Kampala Queens vs. Lady Doves, MTN Omondi – Lugogo





FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 16 10 4 2 29 12 34

Kampala Queens 14 7 6 1 20 10 27

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 6 4 20 18 24

She Maroons 15 6 4 5 23 16 22

Rines SS WFC 16 5 5 6 18 26 20

Lady Doves 14 5 3 6 19 18 18

Wakiso Hill WFC 16 5 3 8 15 22 18

Makerere University 15 2 10 3 16 20 16

UCU Lady Cardinals 15 3 5 7 11 15 14