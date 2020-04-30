Ssenyondo hands Mbarara City Cup target

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

Brian Ssenyondo has envisioned coaching continental football next season but the Mbarara City coach is more concerned about when action resumes, for now.

Mbarara City is yet to play their Round of 16 Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against nine-time winners SC Villa as is URA and Wakiso Giants after the fixtures were dealt by the ruthless hand of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ssenyondo, who was hired and fired before he was returned at Mbarara City this season, is widely recognised as an enterprising coach who has transformed Mbarara City’s football philosophy. But the next game against Villa should not come easy as the Jogoos thumped Mbarara City 3-0 at Namboole in one of those nightmarish league games that earned Ssenyondo the axe.

He said: “My aim is to play the Confederation Cup next season. Whenever action returns, we shall be focused on winning the Uganda Cup because the most likely position we can finish in the league is the top three,” disclosed Ssenyondo.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup with all travel expenses met by Fufa.

“They (SC Villa) have an edge but we changed our style and I doubt they can beat us again. Of course, with Fufa covering travel expenses, we have no fears at all,” he added.

When he was fired at first, he had collected five points from five games only to be reinstated after 21 days as things went from bad to worse under Paul Nkata.