A look at top entertainment stories of the weekend

After seventeen years of doing music together, Kenyan music singing group, Sauti Sol could be on the verge of breaking up. The group that consists of Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno, and Savara Mudigi has announced a world tour before taking an indefinite hiatus.
Kasuku joins Brian Mulondo and Faiza Fabz on D'Mighty Breakfast to discuss the biggest entertainment stories of the weekend, including the planned 'indefinite hiatus' by Sauti Sol.