Africa's affordable housing crisis

Uganda’s housing situation is characterized by inadequate homes in terms of quality and quantity in both rural and urban areas. This growing housing deficit, which is estimated at 200,000 units a year, is a serious issue that seems to be plaguing all of Africa. In this week’s episode, we discuss how the increasing African population is struggling to find affordable, quality housing. We look at the rise of substandard solutions such as slums, and discuss what needs to be done to solve this issue.