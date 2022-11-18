Challenges facing Buvuma district education
The right to education is guaranteed by Uganda’s constitution under article Article 30 .
Providing quality education for all is fundamental to creating a peaceful and prosperous world. While sustainable Development Goal 4 targets to
"Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all".
Children in island districts like Buvuma struggle to enjoy their right to education
In this report Kfm's Benjamin Jumbe looks at the challenges the children face in pursuit of education.