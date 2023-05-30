Likely ramifications of anti-gay law

President Museveni has defied international pressure and signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act into law, opening the floodgates of a legal challenge at home and threats of aid cuts by development partners.

Patrick Kamara hosts Patrick Ocailap, the deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Finance, anti-homosexuality activist and pastor, Martin Ssempa, Minister Martin Mugarra, and Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze from the Ministry of Health on the KFM Hotseat to discuss the likely ramifications of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.