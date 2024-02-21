Audio
Prime
Making sense of Mao's advice to Museveni
Patrick Kamara hosts Prof Gerald Karyeija from Uganda Management Institute and Senior Presidential Advisor Mr Moses Byaruhanga to discuss a call by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao asking President Museveni to prepare for a peaceful transition of power, or risk dragging the country back into the dark past of civil strife and political turmoil. The panel also delves into the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction's proposed new party.