Progress made in laying the ground for PDM implementation

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Parish Development Model (PDM) program was launched on February 26th in Kibuku District by president Museveni as the last mile strategy for service delivery aimed at improving the incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level.





The purpose of the PDM is to deepen the decentralization process; improve household incomes; enable inclusive, sustainable, balanced, and equitable socio-economic transformation; and increase accountability at local levels.

In the new financial year 2022/23, which started on July 1, the annual disbursement to each parish will be increased to Shs100m, from the initial shs17m





But what progress has been made in preparation for the PDM and what do other stakeholders and analysts say about this program?