KFM's Patrick Kamara hosts MP Anthony Akol, and Minister Raphael Magyezi to share their reactions to President Museveni's address to parliament on the Hot Seat show.

The president majorly based his speech on the need for socio-economic transformation of the country where his government is focusing on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga as some of the drivers to help Ugandans fight poverty and create wealth for themselves.