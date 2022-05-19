Uganda celebrates Museum Day
Each year since 1977, the International Council of Museums has organized International Museum Day, which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.
The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the importance of museums and their challenges.
This year’s day was under the theme “The Power of Museums”
In the following report, Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at the status of the National Museum and community museums in the country and how they can remain relevant in the digital era.