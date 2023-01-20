Why Cosase's Uganda Airlines report was not tabled in Parliament
In this episode of the KFM HotSeat with Patrick Kamara, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi the COSASE chairperson digs deep into why the Uganda Airlines probe report was not tabled for debate in Parliament,
The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has called for an audit into the performance of Parliament’s Committee on State Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).
Ms Among who is the Bukedea District Women representative in the 11th Parliament said the performance of the committee chaired by Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) is of great concern.