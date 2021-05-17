Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development accomplishments 

Mandate

The mandate of the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Ministry is to ensure rational and sustainable use, effective management of land and orderly development of urban and rural areas as well as safe, planned and adequate housing for socio-economic development for all.

Manifesto commitments under the sector

The Lands, Housing and Urban Development sector has implemented a total of 29 pledges captured in the 2016-2021 NRM Manifesto.

1. Lands component pledges

I. Implement the additional initiatives required to create an efficient and effective land administration system.

II. Implement the National Land Policy and reform the relevant laws to be in consonance with it.

III. Undertake systematic registration of individual and communally-owned land.

IV. Implement a programme of action for strengthening institutions and mechanisms for land dispute resolution and mediation at the Local Government level.

V. Increase the amount of money allocated to the land fund.

VI. Continue to enforce the law to protect the rights of lawful and bonafide tenants.

2. Housing component pledges

I. Implement the National Housing Policy to guide the development of housing, including social housing to address the housing deficit.

II. Attract international financiers to partner with government and the private sector to provide affordable housing finance and real estate projects in the country.

III. Increase the role of the public sector in putting up houses in organised settlements both in rural and urban areas.

IV. Encourage the formation of a housing provident fund where workers make regular savings for them to build personal houses.

V. Support the development of housing co-operatives as a vehicle for delivering affordable houses;

VI. Capitalize the National Housing and Construction Corporation (NHCC) to be a lead agency in providing low and middle-income houses in urban centres.

VII. Implement the Kireka Slum Redevelopment project in Kireka-Banda slum area.

VIII. Under the Transforming of Settlements of the urban poor in Uganda (TSUPU) Project, the slums in the five municipalities of Jinja, Mbale, Arua, Kabale and Rukungiri will be upgraded.

IX. Build housing estates in all municipalities and eradicate slums in municipalities through low cost housing schemes.

X. Address the supply and demand sides of housing.

XI. Encourage institutions like the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to develop housing estates on large pieces of land they own.

XII. Invest in the mortgage sector to make it possible for many Ugandans to own homes.

3. Physical Planning and Urban Development component pledges

I. Support comprehensive planning for both urban and rural areas to promote orderly development of settlements.

II. Promote nucleated settlements in rural areas to free land for large scale commercial farming.

III. Elevate the status of Arua, Gulu, Mbale and Mbarara municipalities to regional cities.

IV. Develop a National Physical Development Plan (NPDP) including physical plans for all cities, municipalities, town councils and town boards.

V. Set up a quality unit and information system for physical planning linked to key Local Governments and the land information system.

VI. Develop sub-regional PDPs for the Kampala-Jinja corridor and the Karuma-Lira-Gulu corridor, and others identified as priority in NPDP.

VII. Develop PDPs along the Northern Corridor Infrastructure Projects (NCIP) to identify and plan development nodes such as industrial hubs and tourism towns;

VIII. Re-tool the Directorate of PP&UD to be able to train, set up, support, supervise and monitor plan preparation and implementation at the Local Government level.

IX. Develop sub-regional PDPs for the Kampala – Jinja corridor and the Kampala - Lira – Gulu corridor, and others identified as priority in the NPDP.

X. Develop PDPs along the Northern corridor infrastructure projects (NCIP) to identify and plan development nodes such as industrial hubs and tourism towns.

Lands minister Persis Namuganza issuing a customary title in Alero, Nwoya District to a woman.

Key achievements

Create an efficient and effective land administration system

22 Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs) have been established countrywide to take land services closer to people. MZOs are located in Kampala (KCCA), Mukono, Masaka, Mityana, Luwero, Mpigi, Wakiso (Wakiso-Busiro and Wakiso-Kyadondo) districts. Others are in Jinja, Mbale, Lira, Tororo, Soroti and Moroto. Others are Gulu, Arua, Kabarole, Mbarara, Masindi, Kibaale, Kabale, and Rukungiri.

All freeholds, leaseholds and mailo titles have been digitalised and entered into the Land Information System (LIS). Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs).

Built a records and archival centre at Entebbe, for safe custody of all land records and a National Land Information Centre are fully operational to support the development and implementation of the Land Information System (LIS).

Carried out public awareness open days in partnership with CSOs at the MZOs for land owners, land users and the general public to verify land title information free of charge and dissemination of other land related information.

Developed and disseminated land related information materials in partnership with CSOs (in English and major Local Languages) for distribution to the public during the land awareness days.

Working with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), established a one stop centre where search letters are issued in less than two hours.

Established 12 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) in the districts of Moroto, Masindi, Kibaale, Lira, Soroti, Gulu, Masaka, Mbale, Jinja, Arua, Entebbe and Fort Portal. All the 12 CORS have been linked to the National Control Centre (NCC). The CORS help the Surveyors while carrying out surveys and mapping of land acquired by Government particularly for implementation of government Infrastructure projects such as roads, way leaves, telecommunications etc. They also help in the reduction of survey costs.

A national road network of 105,000kms has been digitalized from Cadastral maps and orthophotos to ensure that they are protected from encroachment.

National Land Policy implementation and reform the relevant laws

Finalised the development of the National Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Policy which addresses key issues relating to land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation of Project Affected Persons (PAPs)

Concluded stakeholder consultations on the draft Land Acquisition Bill, 2019, the Bill seeks to repeal the current Land Acquisition Act, Cap 226 and make the acquisition of land for Government infrastructure projects expeditious.

Drafted the Uganda Land Commission Bill which is due for presentation to Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Concluded stakeholder consultations on the Valuation Bill, 2019. The Bill provides a framework for regulating, managing and supervising valuation services in the Country. It also strengthens and empowers the office of Chief Government Valuer (CGV) to handle compensation matters.

Commenced the review of other land related laws i.e. the Land Act Cap 227, Registration of Titles Act Cap 230, Survey Act Cap 232, Surveyor’s Registration Act Cap 275, and Architects Registration Act Cap 269. The review of land related laws is aimed at making land administration and management services more effective and efficient.

Systematic registration of individual and communally-owned land

Incorporated a total of 606 Communal Land Associations (CLAs) as legal entities in order to be able to register their customary land in the districts of Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Napak, Amudat, Kakumiro, Masindi, Kikuube, Buliisa, Agago, Pader, Nwoya, Mubende, Kayunga. Only legal entities under the law can hold and own customary land. The total number of customary land owners registered under CLAs is 3,602,321.

Issued over 20,000 Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs) to customary land owners in Kasese, Nwoya, Pader, Soroti, Katakwi, Butaleja, Adjumani and Kabale districts.

Mapped a total of 20,883 customary land parcels covering an acreage of 16,236.3 ha for a total number of 20,294 households of which females constitute 36% and males constitute 64%.

Under Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC), a total of 17,265 freehold titles are being processed for land owners in Oyam, Mbarara, Ibanda and Kiruhura. This is intended to enhance security of tenure for land owners, as well as for those interested in getting financial credit from financial institutions since they can be used as collateral security.

Strengthen institutions and mechanisms for land dispute resolution and mediation

A Dispute Resolution Desk has been established in the Ministry which handles dispute related to land matters;

Prepared and implemented a training and capacity building plan for Land Administration institutions.

Training has been completed for all approved District Land Boards (DLBs)

Collaborated with JLOS institutions and other stakeholders in addressing issues related to access to justice, alternative dispute resolution and support to the reduction of land related case back log.

Commission of Inquiry into land matters was established and carried out investigations

The land fund

The amount for the Land Fund was increased from Shs 42 billion to Shs92.4 billion thus helping in resolving historical land injustices in Tooro, Buganda, Ankole and Bunyoro by buying land from absentee Landlords. So far 236,036 acres has been bought using the Land Fund. Acquired 33,036 acres of land from absentee landlords for redistribution to lawful and bona fide occupants. This adds to the stock of 236,036 acres of land that had been acquired.

Protect the rights of lawful and bonafide tenants

Over 300 land titles were processed and issued to lawful and bonafide occupants in Kibaale and over 300 land titles to tenants in Nakaseke district.

Regularized the land rights of lawful and bonafide tenants in Bunyoro (Kibaale) and Buganda region (Nakasongola and Nakaseke).

Working with GIZ (RELAPU) we have carried out sensitization and mapping of tenants on mailo land in Mityana, Mubende and Kassanda in the subcounties of Bulera (8,963), Kikandwa (1,545), Bukuya (6,034), Kiyuni (3,579), Kakindu (1,010), Maanyi (5,750), Kiganda (4,311), Myanzi (4,734), Kigando (5,936), Nabingoola (5,686), Malangala (906), and Kasambya (1,900).

The first ever batch of Certificates of Occupancy for bibanja owners on Mailo land for 200 households are ready for issuance in Kassanda (Myanzi subcounty).

Working with district leadership in Kayunga, assisted the tenants to acquire registrable interests for bibanjas holders in the villages of Namusaala, Nakyesa, Kawolokota west, Kyatto 1-3, Kawolokota East, Namavundu A, Namavundu B, Namizo A, Namizo B, Bulawula A, Nkokonjeru A, Tweyagalire A, Kyato, and Kyetume1-3 in the subcounties of Kayonza and Kitimbwa.

Lands Minister Betty Kamya addressing greater Luweero officials and residents that have land related complaints at the Zonal land offices in Bukala.

Implement the National Housing Policy

Disseminated to stakeholders the National Housing Policy, 2016 which provides a framework for necessary development in the country;

Enacted the Land lord Tenant Bill 2019, which is awaiting Presidential assent.

Attract international financiers to partner with government and the private sector in real estate projects

Formulated the National Urban Policy, 2017 which provides a framework for the managing the urbanization process in the country.

Working with Local investors to invest in housing development through provision of incentives like free land and technical advice among others.

Putting up houses in organised settlements

The Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) developed a project proposal for the construction of 30,000 institutional houses for the UPDF.

46 houses have been constructed in Buliisa for PAPs under the Oil refinery resettlement project in collaboration with Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

In collaboration with OPM:

200 houses have been constructed for landslide victims under the Kiryandongo

Resettlement Project.

Presidential pledges comprising of four individual housing units; eight staff houses and classroom blocks have been constructed for education institutions in Adjumani, Moyo, Katakwi, Ngora, Alebton.

Under the Education Infrastructure for Karamoja region project —classroom blocks and staff houses have been constructed in 3 Schools.

The Ministry is also working closely with OPM to implement the Bulambuli resettlement project where 900 houses for the Bududa landslide victims were constructed.

Formation of a housing provident fund

The Ministry is working with MFPED and BOU to be able to provide mortgages for housing development.

Government recapitalized Housing Finance Bank to be able to provide mortgages for housing development.

Housing co-operatives

The Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry responsible for Cooperatives is sensitizing members of the public on establishing housing cooperatives. So far communities in the districts of Kyegegwa, Kabarole, Bundibugyo, Ibanda Kayunga, Mayuge, Buikwe, Kyazanga, Kiboga and Sembabule have been sensitized, and mobilized into housing cooperatives.

Capitalise the National Housing and Construction Corporation (NHCC)

The Government has embarked on the process of repossessing NHCC by owning all the 100% shares, to enable the company to:

1. Be the main national implementing agency for:

Social Housing for all public servants

Low cost/affordable mass housing

Slum upgrade/redevelopment in all cities and urban centers.

2. Attract funding from government budgets.

3. Attract financing guarantees from government for multilateral project financing.

4. Projects completed to date:

200 Housing Estate at Namungoona.

176 Housing Estate at Mbarara Municipality

100 Housing Estate at Naalya – Wakiso.

5. Completed designs for:

i) 10,000 low cost units Satellite City at Bukerere – Kiira Municipality- Wakiso

ii) 15,000 low cost units at Kireka – Kasokoso – Kampala

iii) 10,000 low cost units – Namungoona

iv) 500 medium cost units at Naalya- Kampala

v) 4000 medium cost units at Lubowa – Wakiso

vi) 200 medium cost units - Municipality

vii) 100 low cost units -Tororo Municipality

viii) 500 medium cost units at Luzira- Kampala

ix) 120 medium cost units at Bukoto – Kampala

x) 320 medium cost units at Bugolobi – Kampala

6. Established a Housing Quality Control Laboratory

7. Established a Housing Skills Development Centre.

8. Established a Production facility for affordable building materials for Housing units in concrete, steel aluminum and wood.

9. Projects under design:

Designs for municipal housing estates.

Implement the Kireka Slum Redevelopment project

MLHUD in partnership with the National Housing Construction Company is planning to implement the Kireka Slum Redevelopment project in Kireka-Banda slum area. The urban poor will be included in the planning, provision of views, decision-making and implementation. It is therefore an inclusive process.

Support comprehensive planning for both urban and rural areas to promote orderly development of settlements

Infrastructure sub projects in 13 of the 14 USMID program participating municipal local government of Arua, Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Tororo, Mbale, Moroto, Fort Portal, Hoima, Kabale, Masaka, Jinja, Mbarara were commissioned including 110 urban roads of approximately 78.4km and 4 economic infrastructure which included 2 taxi parks in Arua and Tororo; 1 bus terminal in Moroto and 1 lorry park in Fort Portal Municipality.

The taxi parks were completed with 328 lockup shops, 143 vehicle parking lots and restaurants. The bus terminal in Moroto has 16 Bus bays and 32 lockup shops while the Lorry Park in Fort Portal has 14 lockup shops. The commissioned urban roads included approximately 93.2km of covered drains, 30.3km of open drains, 100.2k of pedestrian walkways, 21.8km of cycle lanes, 43.5km of parking lanes, 2807 solar streetlights, 1,114 street trash cans and signalized traffic lights at a junction in Mbale Municipality. The improvement in the infrastructure will boost economic growth through job creation, industrialization, skills enhancement as well as beautification of municipalities.

Developed and disseminated prototype House plans to technical officers handling the housing function in Mbale, Manafwa, Bududa, Sironko, Bukedea, Kumi, Soroti, Bulambuli, Budaka, Rakai, Lwengo and Kalungu districts. Prototype plans have helped in constructing houses that are on plan, in an orderly manner.

Issued housing standards for buildings to cater for the persons with disabilities and the older persons, and these are being disseminated to all districts through the MZOs.

Amended the Physical Planning Act, which declares the entire country a planning zone, and strengthened the physical planning compliance where structures built outside the plan will be demolished and owners apprehended.

Empowered Sub county Chiefs through provision of basic physical planning skills to enable them supervise physical development in their respective areas.

Promote nucleated settlements in rural areas

Identified land for housing development in the following districts: Buliisa, Masindi, Hoima, Kiryandongo, Nwoya, Gulu, Nebbi, Arua, Zombo, Mbarara, Masaka, Jinja and Mbale. The Ministry is engaging investors to invest in real estate sector and housing development to promote nucleated settlements.

Elevate the status of Arua, Gulu, Mbale and Mbarara municipalities to regional cities.

Arua, Gulu, Mbale and Mbarara Municipalities were elevated to city status

Three other municipalities of Jinja, Fort Portal and Masaka were also elevated to city status

Other Municipalities that were elevated to city status are Hoima Entebbe and Lira (July 2022) and Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso.

Develop a National Physical Development Plan (NPDP)

i) Uganda’s first National Physical Development Plan has been finalized with a comprehensive implementation strategy and awaits Cabinet approval. The NPDP will guide infrastructure and urban development in the entire Country.

ii) Prepared Albertine Grabben Physical Development Plan, to guide developments and human settlements in the region.

iii) Supported the preparation of District Physical Development Plans (PDPs) for 7 districts of Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Bududa, Wakiso, Kikuube, Moroto and Nwoya to guide in developments and clustered human settlements

iv) Commenced the process of preparing master plans for the 15 new cities.

v) Gazetted Eco-satellite cities, which include; Nakigalala, Nsimbe, Mpaata, Buziranjovu and Bwebajja. The Eco-satellite cities will reduce urbanization pressures from the main city.

vi) Prepared a detailed master plan for Nakigalala Eco-satellite city.

Set up a quality unit and information system for physical planning

Installed the Physical Planning and Urban Management Information System (PPUMIS) in 14 municipalities of Entebbe, Masaka, Mbarara, Jinja, Tororo, Soroti, Lira, Gulu, Moroto, Mbale, Kabale, Fort Portal, Hoima and Arua. Plans are under way to install it in the remaining Municipalities.

The installed of PPUMIS has eased coordination in planning between the centre and the Municipalities as well as accessing and sharing of spatial data among the Municipalities.

Develop sub-regional PDPs

Completed the preparation of NPDP options under Economic orientation; Social orientation; Agricultural orientation; Environmental and tourism orientation; connectivity orientation; and integrative orientation.

Develop PDPs along the Northern Corridor Infrastructure Projects (NCIP)



i) Regional Physical Development Plan has been prepared comprising of 17 districts of Gulu, Adjumani, Amuru, Nwoya, Oyam, Kole, Apac, Lira, Dokolo, Otuke, Agago, Pader, Kitgum, Lamwo, Alebtong, Abim and Kabong.

ii) The plan awaits approval by the National Physical Planning Board.

Re-tool the Directorate of PP&UD

iii) Installed Physical Planning and Urban Development Management Information System (PPUMIS) software to ease physical planning and urban management information management, sharing and coordination.

iv) Procured drones to ease preparation of physical development plans and enhance compliance to land use regulations.

Challenges

I. High cost of building materials which has affected the supply side of housing.

II. High cost of mortgage financing

III. Limited regulation and coordination of the housing actors such as real estate, land brokers among others. However, the Ministry has commenced on the process of drafting a Real Estate Agency and Management Bill, when enacted into law will regulate the real estate sector.

IV. Increasing illegal land evictions.

V. Escalating slums and informal settlements in urban areas.

VI. Absence of a housing database without which it is impossible to match the demand side of housing with the supply side.

VII. Limited integration of physical planning with economic & development planning.

VIII. Inadequate funds for the land fund.

IX. Limited government land for development & high cost of land acquisition for development projects.

X. Lack of funding for operationalizing the Land tribunal system.

Conclusion

The sector of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is committed to implementation of the manifesto commitments so that the country can attain a middle income status, which is being yearned by every Ugandan.

This story is sponsored by the Government of Uganda.