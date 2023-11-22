Addressing rising fuel prices with the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara

In the wake of the ever-increasing cost of fuel prices at the pump, many Uganda car owners and those looking to own cars find themselves forced to search for vehicles that can meet quality, performance aspects, and low maintenance costs.

Suzuki by CFAO has responded to the market challenge with the introduction of the all-new Hybrid Grand Vitara, an SUV that encapsulates over three decades of evolution, embodying Suzuki's enduring mission to "Bring higher performance to an urban cross-country vehicle."

Speaking at the event held at the Suzuki by CFAO showroom on First Street Kampala industrial areas, the Marketing Manager, Isaac Tegule, expressed the significance of this milestone, stating, "The Grand Vitara's return is not just a resurgence; it's a revolution. We're leading the shift in the Ugandan automotive market with the introduction of a brand-new hybrid vehicle."

He added that Suzuki vehicles are famous for their remarkable fuel efficiency, thereby making the Grand Vitara Hybrid an attractive option for drivers looking to save on fuel costs while reducing their environmental footprint.

Isaac continued, "Our innovative Hybrid technology sets a new standard for eco-friendly driving, aligning perfectly with the environmentally conscious values of our audience. By embracing hybrid vehicles like the Grand Vitara, we collectively take a significant step towards a greener future, reducing emissions and conserving our environment for generations to come."

A hybrid car is a vehicle that combines a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a relatively small battery. Unlike other plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Suzuki hybrid doesn’t need to be plugged in to charge the battery. Instead, the battery is charged through regenerative braking and by the internal combustion engine. This hybridization helps improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions by allowing the engine to operate more efficiently and by enabling features like regenerative braking and engine stop-start technology.

The Grand Vitara offers a whole new driving experience, designed for all uses, from school runs to weekend getaways, the Vitara takes you anywhere you want (or need) to go. It comes loaded with exceptional features including the ALL GRIP Select system, an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system that allows drivers to adapt to diverse road conditions seamlessly.

The car has a 9-inch HD Display Audio, complete with smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the 360 View Camera, Head-Up Display, and Wireless Charger showcase Suzuki's commitment to cutting-edge technology, further enhancing the Grand Vitara's appeal.

Safety, a paramount concern for today's drivers, is addressed by the Grand Vitara's safety features, including the Electronic Stability Programme, Total Effective Control Technology (TECT), Hill Hold Control, SRS Front Dual, Side and Curtain Shield Airbags, ISOFIX, and Side-impact door beams.

The all-new Grand Vitara is more than just a vehicle; it's a symbol of a pioneering spirit, innovation, and a commitment to a greener future. This SUV will set a new benchmark in the Ugandan market, and its legacy promises to endure. The Grand Vitara is indeed the choice for those who seek to leave a grand impression on the world with extraordinary feats while championing an environmentally conservative path forward.