Ask the Mechanic

ENSURE YOU LOOK OUT FOR ENGINE AND GEARBOX FAULTS

Paul, when I start my Gaia and I engage and start accelerating, it takes long to engage into the next gear (about 200 metres). When it eventually does (I’m not sure if it’s the second or third gear) it does so with a jerk and brings up the engine check light on the dashboard. It also flashes out the “O/D off” light. Surprisingly, when you stop while the engine is running and the engine check light is on, there is no jerking when engaging to the next gear from the first gear. The gears appear to be engaging easily but I’m not sure if the over-drive gear gets engaged because the consumption of fuel is slightly higher and the speed is a bit compromised. What could be the issue with my car?

Gift Kataya.

Hello Gift, your Toyota GAIA may have a faulty automatic transmission. This is suggested by the delayed gear shifts when you drive, violent jerking as gears shift and the flashing Over Drive light which suggests the presence of a diagnostic trouble code in the gearbox computer.

The poor fuel economy and general performance seems consistent with poor gearbox shift quality and the other symptoms mentioned above. You need a good technician to check the gearbox oil quality and quantity. It may be aged, very dirty or too little.

A computer diagnosis of the gearbox module will provide a fault code which will confirm whether the gearbox damage is electrical or mechanical.

The outcome of the inspection and diagnosis will guide the repair action.

The presence of a check engine emission fault light suggests that you need to check the emission system (oxygen sensors, catalytic convertors) which may be damaged due to a faulty air intake, ignition or fuel delivery system.

It is possible to have a combination of engine and gearbox faults, after all the two work together to ensure good car performance and fuel efficiency.

WHY DOES MY MERCEDES A150 CUT POWER WHEN I DRIVE UPHILL?

Hello Paul, my name is Tom from Mbale. My Mercedes A150 is giving me trouble. It cuts power especially when driving uphill. However, it seems to have power driving in reverse. A mechanic in town ran a diagnosis and suggested that I need to replace the air flow metre. Please give me a second opinion. This is the fault he found: P2020-002 Intake Manifold Runner Position Sensor / Switch Circuit Range Performance Bank 2.

Hello Tom, this diagnostic fault code is about the value provided by the intake manifold flow control valve/position sensor, also called known as an IMRC valve/sensor. This is at one end of the intake manifold. The IMRC helps the vehicle’s PCM control the amount of air being allowed into the engine at various RPMs.

This will either be a mechanical or an electrical circuit fault, depending upon vehicle manufacturer and fuel system.

Common symptoms associated with this fault code include: the check engine light on your dashboard, reduced engine power and fuel economy as well as occasional misfire.

The common causes of the above engine fault are: dirty, sticking or faulty throttle plates or IMRC valve in bank 2.

A faulty IMRC actuator can also cause this problem. Occasionally a bad Powertrain Control Module (engine computer).

Ask your technician to access the IMRC actuator and inspect it for deposit or spot infiltration to see if it only needs to be cleaned. In the event that there is mechanical damage such as broken plates then the unit needs to be replaced. If the IMRC is found to be okay then investigate the engine computer.

