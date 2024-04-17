Ask the Mechanic: Why does my indicator bulb blink faster?
What you need to know:
- When one of my turn signals is burnt out, why does it blink faster? Grace
Hello Grace, when a turn signal or indicator bulb is damaged or burnt the flasher relay will blink faster because of the reduced load on the turn signal or indicator circuit. This is the car manufacturer in-built mechanism of communicating or alerting the driver about bulb failure.
Occasionally, this situation can be caused by circuit breakdown caused by broken or loose wires or corroded bulb contact terminals. These should be checked in case the bulb is not damaged.