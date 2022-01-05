Ask the mechanic: Why has our vehicle fleet fuel consumption increased?

Proper tyre management will reduce your fuel consumption. Photo | Courtesy 

By  Paul D. Kaganzi

What you need to know:

  • Vehicle maintenance usually considers lubrication system or engine oil, ignition system, emission system, tyre management and use of air conditioning. 

Hello Paul, I run a fleet of Toyota Land Cruisers. Two months ago we hired new drivers and since then our fleet management system shows that the fuel consumption of these vehicles has gone up. What could be the cause? William

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.