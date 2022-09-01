Can I use a Mitsubishi 4G94 SOHC overhaul gasket kit to repair my 4G94 DOHC GDI engine?

Hello Paul, I would like to overhaul my Pajero iO 4G94 2.0L DOHC engine. Can the Mitsubishi Lancer 02-07 model 2.0L 4G94 SOHC engine rebuild kit be used in my engine? The cylinder bore (81.5mm) and stroke (95.8mm) are all the same and all are four-inline blocks. Are there differences in the two engines as regards the basic overhaul kit? Denis

Hello Denis, the two Mitsubishi 4G94 2.0 litre petrol engines, DIRECT OVERHEAD CAMSHAFT (DOHC) and SINGLE OVERHEAD CAMSHAFT (SOHC) are different. Their overhaul gasket kits are different. You need to find the correct overhaul gasket kit for your DOHC 4G94 engine. The main conceptual differences between the DOHC and SOHC Mitsubishi 4G94 engines are the double camshafts and gasoline direct injection (GDI) fitted the DOHC engine.