Demio’s performance, comfort admirable

Benard Bwambale

I have had the Mazda Demio for three months. The driving comfort and its mechanical and performance stability is what I liked when test driving the car. When you acquire one that has been maintained well, a Mazda Demio will not give you headache mechanically since it has a simple engine that is easy to look after.

Spare parts are locally available because the cars are becoming popular. Sometimes what makes spare parts scarce and expensive is because some cars are not common.

I am aware the Mazda Demio shares certain parts with some Toyota brands but I do not use any other parts other than those prescribed for Mazda no matter how long it takes to find a particular part.

I buy my spare parts from Kisekka Market in Kampala and I have a trusted mechanic who can help out in case theure is something I am not sure about. The most expensive spare part I have replaced were the shock absorbers that cost Shs150,000 a pair.

When I acquired the Demio, I focused on replacing every part, especially the front axle and the stabilising bar that cost about Shs300,000. When you take good care of your engine, because it is the heart of the car, you will be able to drive it for a long time without it breaking down of failing to start.

Since I do not want mechanical issues to accumulate, I service my car at 4,000km. Recently, I carried out major service, including replacing gearbox oil and this cost Shs210,000. I also avoid taking the car to any mechanic. I stick to one who knows and understands it well.

It runs on a 1300cc petrol engine. When driving in Kampala traffic, a litre covers approximately 15 kilometres. Recentlym, when I travelled to Mbale City in eastern Uganda, I noticed it covers approximately 17km per litre, but this is dependent on the driving speed and how you accelerate.

Racheal Tusubira

I bought the Mazda Demio because of its unique shape. It picks up speed faster than the Toyota Spacio. Although it is a small car that runs on a small engine of 1300cc, its engine power and how it balances on the road at relatively high speeds are some of the other aspects I liked about the car.

For the two years I have had it, I have found it pocket-friendly and affordable to maintain in term of servicing and fuel consumption. From a service perspective, I spend Shs120,000 for minor service to replace engine oil, brake pads, spark plugs and transmission fluid.

There are minor repairs that do not have to wait for service such as body scratches inflicted by motor cyclists because they occur when you least expect them. Sometimes, fixing dents and paint work damage is more costly compared to actual car service.

For a car of its size, I also find it spacious. The rear seats can also be adjusted to create more space. Generally, to maintain your Mazda Demio and keep it on the road longer, pay attention to any unusual sounds and have it inspected the moment you hear any.

Alex Taremwa

The Mazda Demio is one of the most fuel efficient cars I have driven. For instance, when I fuel with Shs50,000, I can drive from my home in Kireka in Wakiso District to my workplace in Kampala city centre (a distance of about 11 kilometres) and back home for four days. Before the cost of fuel increased, it would give two litres of fuel for as low as Shs10,000.

It does not have the best ground clearances but it is raised enough to manoeuvre through rough roads without damaging parts underneath the car.

Physically, it is a car I can comfortably park in a small space by the street, given the fact that sometimes securing where to park on Kampala streets is almost impossible. It is flexible to park anywhere because it does not take up a lot of space.

Servicing the car does not cost me more than Shs150,000 because it rarely breaks down. I service once in four months.

Demio specifications

Maximum power 83 - 116ps

Consumption 16 - 30km/L

Drive Type AWD/FF

Capacity 1,298 - 1,498cc