How can I raise my car and are wider rims good?

Hello Paul, what is the best way to raise the ground clearance of a car due to bad road conditions and what are the pros and cons of using offset rims? Harrison

Hello Harrison, there are three common ways to improve car ground clearance or raise your car; using suspension lift kits, body lift kits or switching to wider diameter tyres. I always recommend switching tyres for saloon cars, mini vans and smaller Sport Utility Vehicles using manufacturer recommended tyre sizes. Raising cars using suspension kits involves using spacer plates, taller springs or longer shock absorbers. Body kits on the other hand raise the body of the car above its chassis or frame.

Whereas these two procedures can significantly improve ground clearance and are useful when you have larger than recommended tyres, they are particularly useful for bigger heavy duty off-road vehicles. Such vehicles are expected to traverse very difficult terrain with rocks, boulders and ditches. They most likely will not drive fast and if they do, are bigger and have wider tyres to counter centre of gravity issues in order to remain stable.

Such off-road vehicles will have upgraded or modified suspension and tyres. To employ suspension and body kits as a means to lift a smaller car will cause challenges such as the car riding higher than it is designed to. This causes stability issues due to the higher centre of gravity. It becomes easier to tip the car over when driving fast through corners. This problem is further compounded when the suspension spacers affect the articulating function of suspension. Suspension helps the car absorb shocks of the uneven road surface. If it is taunt and stiff from the stress of added spacers, its flexibility is lost. Besides, there will be premature damage of the continuously stressed suspension.

Offset rims are those tyre rims that are wider than the manufacturer’s design. They can improve stability, especially when you drive fast through sharp corners. Wider rims also look more aggressive and sportier. Wider tyres tend to have better traction, especially when driving over wet slippery terrain.

Wider rims and tyres can cause some problems. They are heavier than those that are recommended by the car manufacturer for the suspension and steering design. As a result, the car owner will experience premature suspension and steering component failure.