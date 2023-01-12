How do pistons translate into a smooth crank?
What you need to know:
- The upward and downward jerky sequential movement of the pistons turns the crank shaft, which transmits motion to the wheels of the vehicle.
Hello Paul, how do pistons moving in a jerky motion translate into smooth crank rotation? Derrick
Hello Derric, a car engine creates motion by combustion or explosive detonation of fuel air mixture, which moves pistons attached to a rotating crank shaft.
The upward and downward jerky sequential movement of the pistons turns the crank shaft, which transmits motion to the wheels of the vehicle.
The fly wheel, which connects the crank shaft to the transmission is designed with notches, which help to smooth the jerky crank shaft circular motions.