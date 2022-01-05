I service my BMW X5 once in a year- Matsiko

Matsiko says the public perception that BMWs and German cars in general are costly to maintain is an old and tired myth. PHOTO | ROLAND D. NASASIRA

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Jayson Matsiko says because his BMW is a high performance car, with proper maintenance, he only services the car once a year. He adds that its friendly fuel consumption is also a plus. 

Jayson Matsiko’s love for German cars is obvious from the way he speaks about them. Stability at high speeds is one of the aspects he likes about these cars. A Volkswagen Golf motorist, Matsiko also owns a BMW X5, a car he has had for three years.  Silver in colour, automatic, and a standard Sport Utility Vehicle by classification, Matsiko’s BMW X5 runs on a 3000cc petrol engine. 

