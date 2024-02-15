Is pressure washing and steam cleaning of car safe?

Hello Paul, I see more and more car washing bays offering pressure washing and even steam cleaning. Do they add anything more than just a good wash to the car and why is it important to steam clean under the floor? DM

Hello DM, pressure car washing is where you use pressurised water spray while steam cleaning is where you use steam under pressure to clean the car. There are some benefits from car cleaning using pressure washing or steam cleaning. Thorough cleaning of the car can be achieved using pressure washing or steam cleaning. This helps to remove dirt, stains or bugs that may not be removed with regular hand washing with a bucket.

Steam cleaning is an effective way of using heat to reduce or kill some harmful viruses and bacteria, a useful way to render the car interior and surfaces more hygienic. If used carefully, pressure washing and steam cleaning are ways to clean your car without causing damage.

Consideration must be made not to use pressure washing and steam cleaning of electronic components in the engine, cabin or surface of the vehicle. Electronic components will be damaged by water or steam intrusion.