Is the Alfa Romeo suitable for our roads?

I have a thing for Alfas, just how suitable are they for our roads?

Alfas are no less suitable for our roads than any other make of car designed primarily for tarmac use. They are noted above all for their driveability, based on relatively high performance and handling balance; both of which need a competent suspension and a robust platform/construction. So, although performance cars must be weight conscious and avoid extra heavy-duty components, the good ones are not flimsy.

Most cars are built primarily for highway use, but because local conditions and motoring patterns are sure to include some dirt road driving, two things that might benefit from a little customisation would be ground clearance and tyre profiles.

Low-profile tyres are an anomaly in Uganda; we have almost no roads or traffic conditions to fully exploit their potential advantages, and in almost all our conditions they are a disadvantage for comfort, clearance and sidewall and pinch punctures.