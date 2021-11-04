Experts say you should keep your fuel tank at least a quarter full at all times. PHOTO | GETTY IMAGE

|

Auto

Prime

It is smart to always have spare fuel

By  GAVIN BENNETT

What you need to know:

  • If you live in a rural area or take long road trips, having the fuel light start flashing when you are miles from anywhere can be scary. Having extra fuel in the car might just save the day.
  • Most vehicles, large and small, now have an economy/tank-size range of more than 600km, and you have to go an awful long way off the beaten track to exceed that without meeting a fuel station. 

There was a time when almost all vehicles carried a can of spare fuel. But nowadays, cars are either astonishingly economical or have large fuel tanks, so even long journeys can be completed on a single fill. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.