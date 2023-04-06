One of the outstanding physical features of James Kasozi’s Chevrolet Impala is its width. Its length cannot be compared to that of the Toyota Mark II or the Mercedes Benz S-Class, which are known to be long cars.

Inside, the maroon roof, dashboard, seats and the carpets will leave you captivated. Fragile parts such as the double headlights, indicators and the shiny aluminum front bumper are all still intact. The dashboard is made of the strongest leather and plastic, with a few wooden trims on the radio and the speedometre.

Manufactured in 1978, Kasozi’s 45-year old Chevrolet Impala could be the only one in Kampala or even Uganda. Some of the third party stickers date as far back as 1979, one year after it was manufactured and found a home in Uganda from the US.

Interior

Unlike captivating stories of most vintage cars that were picked from junkyards rotting away and restored by the various owners, Kasozi says the Impala is a family heirloom. This, perhaps explains why its colourful interior is still original, with no signs of repair.

Running on a 4,200cc V8 petrol engine, the challenging aspect with maintaining the Impala is sourcing for spare parts. What saves the situation is the fact that it is not driven quite often, except when it is hired for functions such as weddings and used during vintage and classic auto shows in Kampala.

“Some parts are sourced from other cars through improvising. For example, I get some parts from different Land Rover models,” Kasozi says of the six straight V-shaped Impala engine. Like most saloons, it is a five-seater with a left hand drive format.

Performance

The Chevrolet Impala is a well raised car drivable on marrum upcountry roads as long as its key parts such as the suspension bushes and suspension system are serviced well. Running on an automatic engine, the Impala gives you approximately three kilometres per litre of fuel in Kampala traffic and approximately five kilometres on the highway. Since he does not drive it every day, it is serviced twice in three to four months and service costs between Shs150,000 and Shs200,000. The biggest expenditure on service is oil, with a litre costing approximately Shs20,000.

According to endurance warranty, an online portal, since 1911, there have been few automotive brands as iconic as the Chevrolet. Along with their sister company, General Motors, the ‘Chevy’ name has become known for providing drivers with upscale features at a mainstream price that competes with the likes of Ford, Dodge, and Buick. One vehicle that helped Chevy achieve their legendary status among American motorists is the Impala.

The portal says the Impala’s legacy dates back to its debut during the 1958 model year when it debuted alongside classic cars such as the Bel Air Impala Sport Coupe.

“Developed to celebrate GM’s 50th year of production, it debuted at the General Motors Motorama show and quickly became the automaker’s best-selling, full-size sedan. Throughout the Impala’s ten generations, such as introducing the SS appearance package in 1960, Chevrolet has focused on delivering value and comfort, while models like the SS would thrill performance enthusiasts. Even specially built versions would serve numerous police departments and taxi companies across the country for decades,” the portal says.

Chevrolet Impala highlights

Motortrend.com states that from 1958 until 1975, the Impala was distinguished by having three-segment taillights, while lesser heavy Chevys including the Bel Air, Biscayne, and Delray had two (the exception being 1959 when all versions had segmented cat-eye tail lights).

“The Impala has served as both the high end (1958-1965) and the low end (1976-1985) of Chevrolet’s full-size lineup,” the portal says.

The 2006 Impala SS was the first front-wheel-drive Chevrolet with a V-8 engine. The 2013 Impala was the last car in America to have a bench front seat.

Horsepower

After the major redesign in 1977, the 1978 Impala saw few changes. A new horizontal-bar grilled graced the 1978 models, placing the Chevrolet insignia above rather than on the grille.

The base engine remained a 250-ci I6 rated at 110 horsepower, with an optional 305-ci V8 rated at 145 horsepower and a 350-ci V8 rated at 170 horsepower.