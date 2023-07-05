Mercedes W123 is affordable to maintain

There are few Mercedes Benz brands manufactured in the 1970s that are still in roadworthy condition in Uganda and one of them is Hamza Abigaba’s Mercedes W123.

A 1979 model, it is believed that these five-seater cars were introduced to Uganda in 1977 and were imported by the government, particularly for the then permanent secretaries. It is believed that the Mercedes W123 was the best series of its generation to be manufactured and it is easy to see why.

The 44-year old left hand drive (LHD) car maintains its original thick and hard glass headlights and bulbs, coupled with corrugated rear lights and its immaculate brown colour.

Interior

The steering wheel is made up of strong leather, while the dashboard is a mixture of hard plastic and a few wooden trims. Mechanically, one of the parts that have never been replaced is the shock absorbers. The only small challenge when driving it is that the reverse gear requires a little bit of energy to engage.

It is a popular car in the Middle East in countries such as Lebanon and in African countries such as Egypt since it can withstand difficult road conditions. When you compare it to the latest Mercedes Benz models regardless of classification or version, if it were not for the logo, one would mistake it for another brand.

The Mercedes W123 does not give the distant and iconic stature of old generation brands. This is because there are Mercedes Benz models manufactured or assembled in Japan, China, South Africa and other countries yet genuine Mercedes brands were originally made in Germany.

Secondly, back in the day, if, for instance, the Mercedes W123 was released in 2023, Mercedes would not release another model until after a certain period, so that they produce many similar models for long. Lately, not just Mercedes, most car companies release different versions of the same make in one year. They just change a few features such as the lights, probably due to the market forces.

Downside

“Apart from the regular service, it is a mechanically problem free car. The only challenge is that when it is not driven for about a month, when I eventually drive, it produces a squeaking sound in the rear brake system where the brake pads tend to glue to the brake discs. After a short distance, the noise disappears. It is very stable even when driving fast,” Abigaba explains.

Four years since he bought it, Abigaba says he has not experienced any major mechanical challenges with the car. He services it after driving 4,000km. Because it is not his daily drive, he sometimes goes for service before reaching the 4,000km mark. However, since it runs on a petrol engine, most of these cars can cover 6,000km as long as the engine oil is still thick and not dark and dirty.

“Maintaining a vintage Mercedes requires passion. If you do not drive it regularly and park it for long, it should be in a place that is not damp since it easily corrodes. On the surface, it does not easily lose colour or fade because of a strong and durable body,” Abigaba advises.

In the four years, the highest amount Abigaba has ever spent on service is Shs160,000. This replaced engine oil, oil filter and greasing, a regular recommended service routine. It uses four litres of engine oil, each costing approximately Shs15,000.

About

According to Top speed, an online portal, the Mercedes W123 is one of the best well-engineered cars of all time. They are widely known for lasting for decades and thousands or even millions of miles without many issues. This means that they work well as an affordable classic. They are not old to the point where they cannot be driven comfortably, but are old enough to feel special. Also, they are cheap to buy and because of the great build quality, they are cheap to keep on the road.

“The W123 was immensely popular in the US, but even more so in Western and Eastern Europe. As the years progressed, the model eventually made its way down to North Africa where it was greatly appreciated for its durability. These vehicles were so well-made that people in these parts of the world still use them as taxis. Engine choices were plentiful in the W123. Buyers could choose from an immensely underpowered 200D to the legendary 300D turbo or 280E gasoline. Regardless of which engine choice you went for, there was no denying the incredible reliability on offer,” the portal partly says.

Performance

According to Abigaba, the W123’s ground clearance allows you drive on a rough road without any damage to parts underneath. Unlike other car brands that generate motion power from the rear wheels, the Mercedes W123 does not skid.

Consumption

Running on a 2,000cc carburetor engine, the W123 covers 12-13km per litre of fuel on the highway and has a full fuel tank capacity of 65 litres. The furthest Hamza Abigaba has driven it is to Masindi Town in western Uganda and he did not experience problems such as overheating that are usually experienced with other vintage cars.