Abed Bwanika attacks Bobi Wine over Mpuuga, KatikKiro Mayiga impasse

Kimaanya-Kabonera Division Member of Parliament, Dr Abed Bwanika has attacked National Unity, NUP Party President Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine over the impasse with former Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayinga.

While speaking at a burial of the late Pascal Ssekasamba, a brother to late Mathias Nsubuga Birekeraawo, a former MP of Bukoto South and DP’s Secretary General, Dr Bwanika accused Mr Kyagulanyi of masterminding politically motivated attacks against the two leaders.

“If we are doing politics, let each of us respect another. Stop attacking Katikkiro [Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister]. I want you to look at me Mr Kyagulanyi, I have never done bad to you. Those people attacking us are your people. Stop killing our leaders. The Mpuuga you are attacking is a leader just like you,” Dr Bwanika told Mr Kyagulanyi as some mourners heckled at him.

The burial took place at Manja village, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

The burial turned political with NUP supporters accusing Dr Bwanika of being a "snake" when he said he had the ability to send them away.

According to Bwanika, Kyagulanyi has failed to control his men who attack leaders.

In a twist of events, the heckles continued and the microphone was removed from him.

When Mr Kyagulanyi stood up to addressed the mourners, he first apologized for what Dr Abed Bwanika had said.

Mr Kyagulanyi however reminded Dr Bwanika that he contributed a big role for him to become a Member of Parliament.

Mr Kyagulanyi also told Mpuuga that he holds no grudge against him.

“We shouldn’t be fighting over such small issues, we ought to respect each other, our main enemy is President Museveni,” said Kyagulanyi.

He added; "I have not yet met with my brother Mpuuga but I want to tell you from here that I don’t have any problem with you. I do not hold any grudge against you."

Mr Kyagulanyi asked mourners to pray for him saying he has many people within the 'struggle' fighting against him.

“I am fighting with the dictator with one hand and the other hand is fighting the people within my party. I just do not know when I am dying but I need your prayers,” Mr Kyagulanyi told mourners.

He said that it is not his problem to be loved by the people, but asked the foot soldiers to behave well.

The burial started with a mass led by Kyanukuzi Parish Priest Fr Henry Kasule.

Fr Kasule asked politicians to desist from accepting petty cash from a dictator.

The Nyendo-Mukungwe MP who also doubles as the Parliamentary Commissioner Mathias Mpuuga was not given a chance to speak.

The burial was graced by different dignitaries.

The widow Ms Evelyn Nakku Ssekasamba appreciated her late husband for the life he gave to her and the children asking her children to continue trusting the Lord.