Road safety tips for Easter holiday travels

The Easter holidays start tomorrow. Even if you do not travel to your upcountry home to spend the holidays with loved ones, you may travel to a different destination. Regardless of where you choose to go, it is important to know these road safety tips.

Journey management plan

Paul Kwamusi, a road safety consultant, says before you start any journey, draw a journey management plan that involves where you will make stopovers to rest, stretch your body or refuel.

“On the eve of the journey, do not take any alcohol. Also, sleep earlier than usual so that your body and mind get enough rest. Before setting off, eat light food to give you the required energy for the journey,” Kwamusi explains.

First time motorists

If you are a first time motorist on the highway, one of the things you should watch out for is other road users who exhibit all kinds of road indiscipline, including disregard and bullying of other road users.

“Drive at safe speeds. Motorists driving behind you will hoot endlessly or flash lights at you through the driving and side mirrors but do not give in to pressure to speed,” Kwamusi advises.

It is also important that you adhere to the traffic signs and regulations on the road. If, for instance, a sign post shows 80km/hr mark, you are supposed to drive within 80km/hr, not beyond. Also, understand that the maximum driving speed on all major highways in Uganda is 100km/hr and 30km/hr in built up or urban areas with high pedestrian volumes.

It is also important to drive in the right lane. For example, for climbing lanes in hilly areas, keep in the extreme left lane and allow faster vehicles to use the middle lane.

Do not overtake

Micheal Kananura, the spokesperson of the traffic directorate, says driving within the set speed limits enables you to safely control the speed of your vehicle.

“If you are driving at a slow speed and another motorist (driver) is overtaking you, do not increase speed to avoid being overtaken. You should instead try to reduce your driving speed to let the faster car overtake successfully. And as you overtake, make sure your car has the capacity to overtake successfully while remaining within the set speed limits,” Kananura advises.

Motorists must also avoid overtaking in blind spots or corners where visibility of the road ahead is limited. Be patient until you have a clear view of the road then overtake successfully. It is also safer to overtake one vehicle at a time.

Avoid distractions

There may be no data to show the number of road crashes or deaths registered as a result of driving while using your phones but it leads to many accidents.

“Driving while using your phone diverts your attention from the car, the road and the behaviour of other road users. You may end up increasing speed where you should have stepped on the brake pedal to reduce speed. If you cannot turn your phone off, keep it in silence mode until you reach a resting point where you can return calls and reply to all your messages,” Kananura says.

Apart from phones, other distractions on the road could be the passengers in your car who may tempt you to increase your driving speed or even loud music.

Report reckless drivers

Winstone Katushabe, the commissioner, transport regulation and safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport advises passengers travelling in public service vehicles (PSVs) to treat road safety as their responsibility and report reckless drivers.

“Do not wait for traffic police to intercept the vehicle. Ask the driver to reduce their speed and if they refuse, call traffic police on toll free number 0800 199 099 to report them,” Katushabe says.

Previous traffic reports have always indicated that Uganda loses approximately 12 people per day due to road crashes. These figures normally increase during festive seasons, including Easter. With these safety tips in mind, you can be sure of enjoying your holidays.

BASIC CAR CHECKS BEFORE EASTER HOLIDAY TRAVELS

With Easter around the corner, many families are preparing to travel. As always vehicle safety should come first. Here are some simple checks that you can easily do before heading off on your road trip:

Brakes

Bob Kateregga, a mechanic, says a motorist should ensure their brake system which includes brake pads, a well resurfaced brake disc, also known as a brake rotor against which brake pads rub to stop the car is functional. For a car to brake effectively, the system has to have brake fluid for effective braking.

Tyres with treads

Some of the parts of a car that ensure effective braking, apart from a functional brake system are the tyres. When you step on the brake pedal, tyres with treads put up motion resistance against the road surface so that the braking distance is reduced upon gentle braking.

“When you drive on tread-less tyres and you step on the brakes, the car will not stop when you want. The brakes will stop tyre rotation but the car will still be in motion for a few metres until it comes to a standstill on its own,” Kateregga explains.

Engine oil

It is recommended to replace engine oil after every 5,000km for most vehicles. If you are a few kilometres shy of the 5,000km mark from your service manual, it is safer to replace the oil. Also, replace the other parts that run the car alongside engine oil such as the oil filter, fuel filter and engine coolant, among others.

Car lights

Your ability to drive safely at night is dependent on your car lights. This is because some motorists tend to drive with defunct front and rear lights, unknowingly. This means that your car will not be visible to other road users at night, who might mistake your car for a motorcycle, something that increases the risk of a crash. Test and ensure your headlights are functional before you drive at night.

Road safety tips for Easter holiday travels

As road traffic increases significantly during Easter and other holidays, so do car accidents caused by drunk driving and distracted driving, among others. Here are some practical safety tips you can use to help prevent accidents and injuries this holiday.

Roland D. Nasasira

The Easter holidays start tomorrow. Even if you do not travel to your upcountry home to spend the holidays with loved ones, you may travel to a different destination. Regardless of where you choose to go, it is important to know these road safety tips.

Journey management plan

Paul Kwamusi, a road safety consultant, says before you start any journey, draw a journey management plan that involves where you will make stopovers to rest, stretch your body or refuel.

“On the eve of the journey, do not take any alcohol. Also, sleep earlier than usual so that your body and mind get enough rest. Before setting off, eat light food to give you the required energy for the journey,” Kwamusi explains.

First time motorists

If you are a first time motorist on the highway, one of the things you should watch out for is other road users who exhibit all kinds of road indiscipline, including disregard and bullying of other road users.

“Drive at safe speeds. Motorists driving behind you will hoot endlessly or flash lights at you through the driving and side mirrors but do not give in to pressure to speed,” Kwamusi advises.

It is also important that you adhere to the traffic signs and regulations on the road. If, for instance, a sign post shows 80km/hr mark, you are supposed to drive within 80km/hr, not beyond. Also, understand that the maximum driving speed on all major highways in Uganda is 100km/hr and 30km/hr in built up or urban areas with high pedestrian volumes.

It is also important to drive in the right lane. For example, for climbing lanes in hilly areas, keep in the extreme left lane and allow faster vehicles to use the middle lane.

Do not overtake

Micheal Kananura, the spokesperson of the traffic directorate, says driving within the set speed limits enables you to safely control the speed of your vehicle.

“If you are driving at a slow speed and another motorist (driver) is overtaking you, do not increase speed to avoid being overtaken. You should instead try to reduce your driving speed to let the faster car overtake successfully. And as you overtake, make sure your car has the capacity to overtake successfully while remaining within the set speed limits,” Kananura advises.

Motorists must also avoid overtaking in blind spots or corners where visibility of the road ahead is limited. Be patient until you have a clear view of the road then overtake successfully. It is also safer to overtake one vehicle at a time.

Avoid distractions

There may be no data to show the number of road crashes or deaths registered as a result of driving while using your phones but it leads to many accidents.

“Driving while using your phone diverts your attention from the car, the road and the behaviour of other road users. You may end up increasing speed where you should have stepped on the brake pedal to reduce speed. If you cannot turn your phone off, keep it in silence mode until you reach a resting point where you can return calls and reply to all your messages,” Kananura says.

Apart from phones, other distractions on the road could be the passengers in your car who may tempt you to increase your driving speed or even loud music.

Report reckless drivers

Winstone Katushabe, the commissioner, transport regulation and safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport advises passengers travelling in public service vehicles (PSVs) to treat road safety as their responsibility and report reckless drivers.

“Do not wait for traffic police to intercept the vehicle. Ask the driver to reduce their speed and if they refuse, call traffic police on toll free number 0800 199 099 to report them,” Katushabe says.

Previous traffic reports have always indicated that Uganda loses approximately 12 people per day due to road crashes. These figures normally increase during festive seasons, including Easter. With these safety tips in mind, you can be sure of enjoying your holidays.

BASIC CAR CHECKS BEFORE EASTER HOLIDAY TRAVELS

With Easter around the corner, many families are preparing to travel. As always vehicle safety should come first. Here are some simple checks that you can easily do before heading off on your road trip:

Brakes

Bob Kateregga, a mechanic, says a motorist should ensure their brake system which includes brake pads, a well resurfaced brake disc, also known as a brake rotor against which brake pads rub to stop the car is functional. For a car to brake effectively, the system has to have brake fluid for effective braking.

Tyres with treads

Some of the parts of a car that ensure effective braking, apart from a functional brake system are the tyres. When you step on the brake pedal, tyres with treads put up motion resistance against the road surface so that the braking distance is reduced upon gentle braking.

“When you drive on tread-less tyres and you step on the brakes, the car will not stop when you want. The brakes will stop tyre rotation but the car will still be in motion for a few metres until it comes to a standstill on its own,” Kateregga explains.





Engine oil

It is recommended to replace engine oil after every 5,000km for most vehicles. If you are a few kilometres shy of the 5,000km mark from your service manual, it is safer to replace the oil. Also, replace the other parts that run the car alongside engine oil such as the oil filter, fuel filter and engine coolant, among others.

Car lights

Your ability to drive safely at night is dependent on your car lights. This is because some motorists tend to drive with defunct front and rear lights, unknowingly. This means that your car will not be visible to other road users at night, who might mistake your car for a motorcycle, something that increases the risk of a crash. Test and ensure your headlights are functional before you drive at night.