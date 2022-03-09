The difference between horsepower and engine cc

Baraza

Baraza JM

What you need to know:

The main difference between horsepower and cc lies in its definition; horsepower is the measurement of power of the engine while cc is the measurement of the volume or size of the engine. No matter how different the two words seem, they bear a significant relation with each other and can also be converted to the other.

Horsepower and engine cc are two very diverse concepts that incidentally are not mutually exclusive. Both are measurable, but one needs slightly more proprietary tools to quantify than the other. Let us break it down.

