It is the Cross Sport or nothing at all

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Ashraf Kyazze does not think there is a better car than his Cross Sport.  He says it is an easy to modify, fast all-wheel-drive, and has a beautiful design.

Call it a craze but for Ashraf Kyazze, a social worker, owning a Subaru Forester is a prerequisite for a happy life. He has had his for two and a half years. At Shs30m, Kyazze bought his 2006 Cross Sport, which he says has excellent visibility and commendable fuel economy, only using Shs120,000 per week. It also has simple controls, predictable even at high speeds, is a comfortable ride, and has responsive handling.

