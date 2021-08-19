The ‘Drone’ is an all rounder

The Toyota Hiace locally known as Drone is equipped with a 2.5L or 3.0L diesel engine that provides the power needed to carry cargo or passengers in and around the city or rural areas.

The physically boxy Toyota Hiace van, locally known as the Drone is one that has slowly conquered the commercial public passenger vehicle market in the country. The most common one on Ugandan roads is the 3000cc diesel engine van.

However, according to Ronnie William Kyazze who has driven the van for a while, the Drone also comes with a 2500cc petrol engine.

Fuel economy is the main aspect that has endeared the Hiace to most motorists, especially commuter taxi drivers who ply long routes. In terms of performance, some motorists have a perception that petrol cars are more reliable and come with minimal maintenance.

“Diesel cars such as the Toyota Hiace need a bit more maintenance. If you do not maintain it well, you are bound to get a major breakdown. Because of technology in the newer models, you will find that a diesel-run Hiace has more torque and power. There is the little disadvantage that a diesel engine is noisier, unlike a petrol engine that is quiet and smooth,” Kyazze explains.

Functionality

When it comes to functionality, the Toyota Hiace can be used as a passenger service or cargo vehicle but can also be converted to serve other major purposes such as being used as an ambulance. You can adjust it to a luxury van, a tourist vehicle, a workhorse to the farm; especially the 4WD models.

“Basically, it is adaptable to whatever you want. You could as well find one that is already kitted to carry passengers,” Kyazze says, adding that it runs on a 1KD engine code, much as there are other Toyota Hiace engine codes such as 2L, 3L, 4L and 5L, among others.

Fuel economy

Kyazze’s ‘Drone’ is a rear 2WD. For a diesel engine, it will give you approximately eight to nine kilometres per litre of fuel in urban and semi-urban traffic, and approximately 12km per litre of fuel on a highway.

Joseph Kazibwe, who drives the Hiace as a commercial public service vehicle from Kampala to Mbale, a distance of about 225 kilomtres says the mileage per litre depends on how heavy your foot is.

“It has the engine power and is equally fast. This is why these cars have the reputation of speed. The more you accelerate, the faster it will go. It will consume the fuel but give you the power you want,” Kazibwe says.

Maintenance

Like all cars, the most important aspect is genuine parts because they last long. When it comes to the Toyota Hiace, Kyazze advises motorists to mind the fuel you use.

“If you take bad quality fuel, it will not absorb it for long because of it’s modern engine. The vehicle will start emitting smoke from the exhaust pipe because the fuel is not being well burnt and will affect its performance. But if you use clean fuel, it will give you the power you need,” Kyazze says.

The Drone comes with technology known as the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) that is key in these cars.

Kyazze says the DPF is something that often disturbs many owners, with many believing the car is faulty. To others, it just needs correcting.

The DPF filters the exhaust gases that come out of the car so that by the time they are released into the environment, they are environmentally-friendly. The problem is that diesel particulate filters need maintenance.

“Over time as you drive in urban areas, sometimes the DPF gets clogged with soot. You know it is faulty when you get a notification or DPF warning light on your dashboard. If you do not service it, the check engine light also manifests. This means you have to take it to a mechanic who knows how to fix it,” Kyazze says.

In normal settings, Kazibwe agrees with Kyazze that some problems start with not taking your car for long drives. If your Hiace is fitted with a DPF filter, drive it for approximately 100km on a highway to allow the DPF heat up and burn off the soot. This means you will not get issues with the DPF.

“Those that get such issues are motorists who use such cars for town rounds. DPF issues are sometimes annoying with these cars and this is why some people get rid of them completely by having them removed. Replacing it will cost you Shs3m,” Kyazze notes.

Engine oil is also key for the Drone. Fake oil will damage your engine. It will continue moving because it is reliable but it does not mean that something is not wrong somewhere.