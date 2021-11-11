The Noah is a multipurpose vehicle 

Toyota Noah is good for those looking for a luxurious midsize van with a minimum budget. Photo / beforward.jp

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Toyota Noah is a multipurpose car. You can drive it to office, visit your farm or even use it for shopping, as well as a tourist van. For example, when I visit my poultry farm in Mbarara, I can fold the rear seats to carry as many as 100 trays of eggs. 

A number of people who own the Toyota Noah love it for its versatility. Since the first generation of the Noah was released in November 2001 to replace the Toyota TownAce, the minivan is loved for among factors, its pocket-friendly fuel consumption and spacious interior, writesRoland D. Nasasira

