The Noah is a multipurpose vehicle 

A number of people who own the Toyota Noah love it for its versatility. Since the first generation of the Noah was released in November 2001 to replace the Toyota TownAce, the minivan is loved for among factors, its pocket-friendly fuel consumption and spacious interior, writesRoland D. Nasasira

Mariam Najjuko

I have had my Toyota Noah for one year. The one thing I love about it is that it is so spacious. Since I love travelling, this is a car I can easily use without my family fighting for space or being uncomfortable.

Recently, as I was moving into my new home, I bought new household items and the car came in handy. I did not incur any extra costs of hiring another car to carry the items.

I intend to start a car boot business and it is the same car I will be using. I go for service every six months and it usually costs about Shs300,000.

Since it runs on a 2000cc engine, its fuel consumption depends on the distance covered. For example, from my home in Kawempe to my workplace in Kololo, Kampala, (a distance of about 6.3km) and back home, I use Shs50,000 and with this, I am still left with enough fuel to get me to a fuel station the following day. On average, I spend Shs360,000 on fuel a month. One time I drove the car to Kayunga District and I only used fuel worth Shs60,000.

Another added advantage about this car is that although it is a seven seater, it can easily seat eight people and they will be comfortable. It is also a plus that the rear seats can be folded to increase boot space in case I want to carry extra luggage. Its ground clearance is also not bad making it comfortable on most roads.

Grace Ssekamatte

I have driven my Toyota Noah 2008 model for eight months. I like the fact that most of its mechanics, including opening doors, are highly automated. Mine is a push to start engine car which eliminates the inconvenience of carrying keys.

Filling its fuel tank costs me Shs150,000 and this fuel will last for a week or even close to two weeks if I have not made out of town journeys.

It also has two small TV sets, one on the dashboard and the second for passengers, with free to air channels. This comes in handy when travelling for long distances as they keep family and friends entertained.

I also love the fact that the seats can be moved to face any direction, either to face the front or face each other, especially those at the rear. When I have lots of luggage, the rear seats can be folded to create more space. I have seen other models of the Noah whose seats are separated by a corridor but mine has a seat that can be changed into a table with two cup holders.

When I had just bought the car, I took it for service which cost me Shs200,000. Since then, I have serviced it twice at a cost of Shs150,000.

It is a fast car and picks up speed without much effort. You don’t hear any sounds when accelerating. Since it is a 4WD car, it does not skid even on slippery roads. I once owned a Noah whose strength of movement was in the rear tyres and it could skid on marrum roads. Besides using it as an office car, I also use it for family trips.

Gilbert Baguma

One of the things I like about the Toyota Noah is its fuel economy on long journeys. I drive 15km using one litre of fuel from Kampala to Kabale in western Uganda without the need to top up.

The 2005 model is one that commands certain stability levels even at high speeds if it is loaded, unlike the older models that tend to vibrate and shake when you drive above 100km/hour.

The Toyota Noah is a multipurpose car. You can drive it to office, visit your farm or even use it for shopping, as well as a tourist van. For example, when I visit my poultry farm in Mbarara, I can fold the rear seats to carry as many as 100 trays of eggs.