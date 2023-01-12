The Rumion is a safe, low maintenance car

The Toyota Rumion is loved by motorists for, among other reasons, its friendly fuel consumption and low maintenance cost, writesRoland D. Nasasira

Allan Mugume

I bought my Toyota Rumion in 2021 with the intention of using it for school runs. I am not disappointed with the choice I made because small as it is, the Rumion comes with a number of benefits.

My model runs on a 1500cc petrol engine and because it is only used in the morning and evening, I spend Shs150,000 on fuel per week. This is enough to take me from my home in Kkungu, Wakiso District, to the children’s school in Naguru, Kampala.

The only disadvantage it has is its low ground clearance which makes it suitable for urban drives only. On average, I spend Shs100,000 on service and this includes replacing the spark plugs and oil filter upon recommendation from the mechanic. I also replace other key parts such as the air cleaner, fuel filter, brake pads and engine oil since these are the most functional parts that normally wear out faster.

Joan Arinaitwe

I love the Toyota Rumion because of its interior space. Although it seems small from the exterior, it is surprisingly roomy. Whereas there are cars that do not give much legroom for the rear passengers, the Rumion does, enabling you to travel in comfort. The driver and co-driver also have enough space.

It is also a plus that every door comes with storage pockets. It has a cup holder at every door and two between the driver and co-driver’s seats.

When I drive to Mbarara City in Western Uganda and I need to carry light luggage, the rear seats can recline and be pushed to the front to create more space.

While the passenger seats can recline frontwards, I can also turn the car into a resting room by reclining the seats backwards, especially when I need to take resting breaks during long distance drives.

I service the car once every five months and this costs Shs200,000.

Julius Kamoga

One of the features I like about the Rumion is that it is user-friendly, especially when it comes to fuel consumption. I bought it for commercial purposes to offer Uber and special hire services and it has served me well for two years. I acquired one that runs on a 1500cc engine and it is as economical as a Toyota Vitz.

When I drive a client to Entebbe International Airport and I use the expressway, Shs50,000 worth of fuel will be enough even for my return journey to Kampala.

Because I use it daily, I service my Rumion every two months, or depending on how fast I cover 5,000km. Sometimes, I have to service before the two months elapse, especially when I travel upcountry.

I spend Shs200,000 on minor service to replace automatic transmission fluid, engine oil, air cleaner and fuel filters, among others.