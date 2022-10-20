The Rush has a small but powerful engine

Stella Mujuni

I have had my Toyota Rush 2006 model for three years. My particular model runs on a 1500cc petrol engine which is not only affordable to service but also fuel efficient. Previously, I owned a Toyota Allex but I preferred a raised car to give me driving comfort closer to that of a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Rush ticked all the boxes.

My model is a four wheel drive (4WD) and comes in handy during my journeys to Bushenyi District in western Uganda. It has the engine power to manoeuvre through rough slippery roads with ease without having much impact on fuel consumption.

I fill the tank of 45 litres, which costs Shs250,000 at the start of the month and this fuel will last three weeks. To save fuel, I leave home at 10am when the traffic jam has cleared and leave work at 9pm when there is less traffic. Sometimes, I work from home.

I also do not have to struggle for parking space since I can comfortably park my Rush in spaces other cars will not fit.

Racheal Mukisa

I love the Toyota Rush since it is a compact car with performance similar to that of a car that is regularly in the field. I recently travelled for a burial in Bukomansimbi District and on the way, it rained heavily making the roads impassable. But because the Rush has a raised ground clearance, it could manoeuvre through the mud. The 4WD system was an added advantage, much as there was a little bit of skidding due to my old tyres.

I service the car after covering 5,000km. It is more of preventive maintenance to check whether the key serviceable parts can still serve their purpose. I last replaced the brake pads in April 2022 and they are still in good condition.

During service, I usually just replace lubricants such as engine oil, brake fluid, transmission fluid and coolant and I spend approximately Shs150,000 and labour of Shs50,000.

Gilbert Ahabwe

I prefer the Toyota Rush over my other car, the Toyota Royal Crown because it (Rush) offers better fuel economy and efficiency compared to the Crown. In Kampala City Centre, I cover 12 kilometres per litre of fuel in the Rush, and on the highway, it goes up to 16 kilometres per litre. The only downside is that it tends to become light past the 100km/hr mark and I have to lower the speed.

It is also an easy car to maintain since it shares spare parts with most Toyota brands on the market. I buy my spare parts from Kisekka Market in Kampala and they are readily available and affordable, depending on the part you need. I recently bought new pair of shocks at Shs500,000 and tyres at Shs180,000 each.

If you love music while travelling, the Rush has speakers on each of the four doors and an extra two in the trunk, all evenly distributed. There is no need for installing external speakers because it is well amplified.