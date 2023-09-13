Urban Cruiser offers quality and reliability

A week ago, I set out to test drive the 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser. The aim was to discover its driving comfort on both marrum and tarmacked roads, safety features it provides and performance not only in terms of fuel consumption but also its speed.

The starting point was First Street in Industrial Area to Port Bell, Luzira in Kampala. Unlike its predecessors, the 2023 model’s size is improved. First, the trunk or boot space is big enough to carry a sizable amount of luggage. In terms of aesthetics, it is wider and longer. This does not only provide ample legroom for the driver and co-driver but also enough sitting space for the rear passengers. It can comfortably accommodate three or four average-sized passengers.

Its ground clearance was also raised from 198mm to 210mm, not only to make navigation through Kampala’s potholed and marrum roads easier but also to protect the car’s underneath parts such as the exhaust system and the oil sump from damage when the car rubs against the road surface.

For example, the stretch from Bugolobi to Luzira in kampala, has a number potholes. Whereas there are ongoing road construction works at Bugolobi, I successfully navigated through, even with some areas having deep excavations.

Safety features

Other than the standard seatbelts, the antilock brake system (ABS) and front airbags that come in most modern cars, other safety features in the Urban Cruiser include electronic brake force distribution (EBD), vehicle stability control and traction control. Also, when I shifted the gear lever to the drive mode and disengaged the handbrake as I drove up one of the hills in Luzira without stepping on the brake pedal, the car did not move backwards.

This makes it an additional safety feature when driving uphill such as on the Ntinda-Kisaasi Road in traffic jam where some vehicles tend to move a few inches backwards as you change the foot from the brake to the acceleration pedal.

The other safety feature when driving is that when reversing, the smart screen displays check surrounding for safety warning with green, yellow and red lines. When you cross the red line, the alarm goes off, meaning you are about to crash into the rear objects. The dashboard is also centrally placed with a nine-inch smart screen for convenient use while driving. It is raised towards the windscreen and close to the steering wheel, bearing in mind that you have to keep your eyes on the road as you use it.

This vehicle also has effective control technology, a new feature exclusive to Toyota. It does not have much plastic, except the bumper. During a crash, the body absorbs as much of the impact, thus protecting occupants.

Fuel consumption

At the start of the test drive, the tank was at full capacity. Almost three hours later when I returned to the starting point, the gauge had slightly consumed half a bar of fuel. However, Albert Besigye, the sales executive at Corporation For Africa and Overseas (CFAO), formerly known as Toyota Uganda, says consumption-wise, the mileage per litre of the new Urban Cruiser depends on a number of factors.

These include your driving style and the weight of the luggage carried. On average, one litre covers approximately 10 kilometres for urban drives and approximately 14kms per litre for highway drives.

Just like feeding your body with junk food is unhealthy, the same applies to the Urban Cruiser if you use adulterated fuel. It is recommended to use high-octane fuel from trusted fuel stations. This will not only guarantee the longevity of the engine but also optimal car performance.

“What you use (fuel) affects its performance. What is important to note is that for cars manufactured for African conditions, manufacturers take into consideration the quality of fuel and the environment in which the vehicle will operate. Play your role and refuel from trusted and reliable fuel stations,” Besigye advises, adding that the Urban Cruiser runs on a 1500cc petrol engine and a full tank capacity of 45 litres.

Entertainment

Because of Android Auto and Apple Carplay infotainment features, you can control your phone on the smart screen without physically holding it. You can reduce the music and phone call volume on the steering wheel without struggling to look for volume knobs.

“Service this car after every 5,000km covered from the time you visit the garage and avoid reckless driving. The type of oil you use is also important since a well lubricated engine will burn fuel more effectively and, therefore, perform better,” Besigye adds.

CFAO Motors also gives you a free service plan for two years or after 50,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

Downside