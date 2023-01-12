Hello Paul, what causes bad wheel alignment in cars and what are the signs to look out for? David

Hello David, bad wheel alignment or misalignment can be caused by a driver, the road condition or worn out components on a car. The human factor or driving style can cause misalignment of wheels when one carelessly hits or drives over road side kerbs.

Minor accidents, speeding over pot holes, rumble stops and speed bumps will also affect wheel alignment.

Failure of suspension components such as shock absorbers, tie rods and control arm bushings will affect wheel alignment.