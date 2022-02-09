What is a timing belt and when should you replace it?

A timing belt is made of a reinforced rubber composite, and can include highly durable materials such as kevlar to prolong its lifespan. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA
 

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Replacing the timing belt is an important maintenance item. So, if you own a car, you should understand how a timing belt works and when to replace it.

For your engine to start, there has to be a perfect timing for every part, especially the engine valves. Depending on the car model, other parts have to move at the same time for the engine to start. If the timing is wrong, which is put together by the timing belt, it will not start.

