Ask the Mechanic: Which is better between Mercedes A45, and A35?

Hello Paul, is it worth paying the extra money for a Mercedes AMG A45 over the A35? How would you rate these vehicles?

Brian.

Hello Brian, a value-for-money audit of the fourth generation W177 Mercedes AMG four-door super hatches A45 and A35 will reveal that the more expensive A45 is not only worth the money but also a good return on investment when it comes to sheer driving pleasure.

The A45, though pricier, is a more powerful fire-breathing dragon. Its 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine produces 310 kilowatts (kW) of brutal acceleration power (zero to 100 KPH in four seconds) and 500nm of torque. In comparison, the A45 makes the A35 look like an indoor game with its 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering a less punchy 210kW of power (acceleration: zero to 100 KPH in seven seconds) and 400nm of pulling torque. When it is time to have some fun, the A45’s eight-speed gearbox, 4matic plus and dual-clutch rear axle work well with its selectable drift mode to give you the rally thrills as you drift through corners.

Although the A45 and A35 have strong AMG design inspiration, both sporting the more macho predator looks, the A45 has more doses of AMG aggressive design in its DNA. Its Pan-American front grille and bulging bonnet give it a more aggressive and bolder sportier look. The interior styling of both the A45 and A35 is almost similar, providing swanky easy-to-use modern electronic features with comfortable spacious seating.

When it comes to value, I would put my money on the Mercedes A45.

WHY DOES MY AC TAKE SO LONG TO COOL?

Hello Paul, when it is hot, it is a must to use the air conditioner. However, it takes a long time to cool down when I start mine. What could be the problem? Justine .

Hello Justine, lately, heat waves have become more frequent due to global warming. Ordinarily, a well-functioning air conditioning (AC) system should not take long to kick in and cool the car. When it does not, its efficiency or performance is reduced, several components may have failed and need servicing. The common causes of poor AC system performance include low AC gas, dirty AC cabin (pollen) filters, blocked or broken vent ducts, AC leakage, AC system service, and failure of the AC compressor pump. Low AC gas or refrigerant will also affect AC efficiency.

Find a professional AC technician to inspect the system and measure the amount of gas in the system. If low, consider investigating to rule out leaks in the lines or major AC components. If the system is found to be leak-proof, refill with the recommended gas. Dirty AC cabin filters are like someone putting a dirty cloth over your nose and asking you to breathe while running. They restrict the flow of cool air into the cabin and should be replaced as soon as they get too dirty.

AC vent ducts can affect how fast it cools down, especially if they are blocked with debris or are broken and leaking air. A leak in the AC system pipes will also reduce the AC pressure in the system.

A good AC technician will quickly resolve this by using a pressure test machine. The components or pipes that are leaking can be replaced or repaired. There are AC system components such as the condenser, fans, control module or AC compressor pump that may fail and cause reduced AC performance.

These can be inspected and repaired or replaced if found to be faulty. Over time, the AC gas or refrigerant can be reduced. The gas can be refilled during service and this will improve the AC efficiency to your satisfaction. Visit a garage or AC service centre to fix your AC performance.

