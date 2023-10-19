Why does my fuse box malfunction all the time? 

Why does my car’s wiring system malfunction all the time? Stephen.

Hello Stephen, your car’s wiring system or fuse box may be frequently malfunctioning because of added poor quality accessories such as phone chargers.

Use of poor quality or wrong size fuses, poor electrical re wiring, short circuits due to old and worn out wire harness insulation, corrosion and moisture damage of fuse boxes.

Fuse boxes (also called Integrated Power Modules) in your car contain fuses that protect circuits as well as breakers and switch gear relays to control the circuits or switch them off where necessary.

Poor quality after-market car accessories are usually sold on the street side accessory shops. These can be phone chargers, media devices, plug in car hoovers and so many others. If these devices are poorly designed they can over load or burn, which damages the circuits and fuse boxes. Wrong size or poor quality fuses will not be able to protect the circuits or prematurely burn to break the circuit.

Poor electrical wiring without following the manufacturer recommended wiring diagrams and use of poor quality wire harnesses with defective wire sizes and insulation can cause harmful short circuits or fire out breaks. Corrosion and moisture damage of connectors along the circuits and in the fuse box will also damage it as well as interrupt or break the circuits.