500 job opportunities in heavy truck assembling plant

Double Q Co Ltd is looking at adding 200 more employees on its roster, bringing the total number of jobs directly rendered to Ugandans to about 500, the heavy truck assembling company CEO has revealed.



With the expansion of the company, the Managing Director of Double Q, Mr Bruce Lin, revealed to journalists on the occasion of the company’s 10 year celebration that more 200 employees will be recruited to beef up the 300 employees who are already on the roster after projections indicates further growth in short, medium and long term.

Having established operations in Uganda in 2013, Double Q Co Ltd has expanded its presence and product portfolio, culminating in the establishment of a state-of-the-art truck assembly plant in Mpigi.

This facility has been at the forefront of producing a considerable number of trucks for both the domestic market and exports to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“By 2025 we would have increased our employment number to 500. Already we are getting graduates from Universities to work with after retraining them. We are committed to teaching and enabling technology transfer because we are partners and here for a long haul,” said Mr Lin.

He continued: “Uganda’s market has been fantastic, enabling us to penetrate the other regional market. Our intention is to establish Uganda as strong assembling hub because Uganda is a stable economy. When we celebrate the next 10 years I am sure so much would have been registered in terms of growth in the manufacturing and transportation sectors.”

Meanwhile the government applauded Double Q Co Ltd who is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Sino Truck, Howo, and XCMG trucks, and heavy-duty equipment, saying the company’s contributions to the manufacturing and transportation sectors in Uganda have been instrumental in the growth of the economy.

Speaking during Double Q's 10th-anniversary celebration at their corporate headquarters last week in Busega, Kampala, Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, who was the Chief Guest, not only praised the company for its investment in the country, but guaranteed continued support of the government including allowing 100 per cent profit repatriations and extensive access to the regional and even continental market.

He said: “You opened Uganda to the rest of the world and showed that it is possible to do business in Uganda. Through your work, you have now connected Uganda to the DRC, Southern Sudan, Tanzania, and Rwanda, thereby strengthening the spirit of East African integration.

“When I visited your plant on Masaka Road, I was pleased with your employment policy, where you are taking raw Ugandans and training them to become the best-skilled manpower. And for that we will do our part which includes perfecting an environment that will enable you thrive and employ many more of our people.”