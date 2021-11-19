Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

52 percent of livestock in Uganda kept for sale - Ubos

The majority of cattle kept by agricultural households, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, are for sale. Photo | Edgar R Batte 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The report, which was released early this week, indicates that while 52 percent of agricultural households keep livestock mainly for sale, 26 percent only keep for sale. 
  • At least 18 percent keep mainly for own consumption while 3 per cent keep only for own consumption. 

 At least 52 percent of domesticated livestock in Uganda is kept mainly for sale, according to a report by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

