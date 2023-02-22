Compensation for EACOP  labour camp land at 81% 

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has said compensation of project affected persons for the labour camp is almost complete, which will clear the way for commencement of actual project works.

EACOP is expected to establish at least four labour camps that will be key in facilitating the construction of the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

Already, EACOP reported last week, it had acquired a 47-acre piece of land in Kasambya village, Kakumiro District, where one of the labour camps will be established. Compensation for project affected persons is ongoing.

Speaking in an interview early last week, Mr John-Bosco Habumugisha, the EACOP deputy managing director, said the compensation process was now at 81 percent complete.

“We still have to complete the compensation process [now at 81 percent completion] and work with the project team in planning mobilisation for the construction activities to ensure that all permits and approvals required are in place,” he said.

Mr Habumugisha indicated that work on EACOP was progressing well with much of the early project acquisition activities going on smoothly.

For instance, he said, land acquisition, construction of houses for physically displaced persons as well as environmental complaisance, were among some of the early project activities that are almost complete.

The EACOP labour camps are expected to be one of the busiest facilities under the project. The land acquisition in Kasambya village, Kakumiro District, generated 32 project affected persons, majority of whom have signed their compensation agreements, been fully compensated, received and served the required three months’ notice to vacate the land.

On the whole, the EACOP project will affect 3,648 persons, of which 2,940 have signed their compensation agreements. At least 2,502 have been fully compensated.

The 1,445 kilometre pipeline is expected to cross through 10 districts, 25 sub-counties and 172 villages.

It is expected to pass through Gomba, from Hoima, Kikuube, Kyankwanzi, Kakumiro and Mubende districts. Others are Sembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera and Rakai.

The pipeline will then connect to Tanga port, in Tanzania through 25 districts in Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Manyara, Dodoma and Tanga regions to Chongleani terminal near Tanga port on the Indian Ocean.

Last week, two housing units were handed over to project affected persons in Nkoma B village, Lwengo District in a ceremony that was presided over by Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa.

During the handover, Ms Nankabirwa noted that government was delivering on some of its promises among which include safeguarding the environment and improving livelihoods.

“I hope the world is watching what is happening in Nkoma village. We promised to implement this project while safeguarding the environment and transforming the lives of our people. We shall sustainably exploit Uganda’s natural resources for social and economic transformation,” she said.

EACOP has also indicated that now it was all clear for start of the construction of main camps and pipe yards for materials and project teams, which will be followed by actual pipeline construction.

EACOP will be one of the channels through which Uganda’s oil resource is expected to be commercialized.

Before settling for the Hoima – Tanga route, a number of feasibility studies had been conducted with the view of selecting the least cost route for transporting Uganda’s crude oil to the coast.

The development of the pipeline is led by licensed upstream oil companies, with participating interests by the governments of Uganda and Tanzania.

Already, project development committees, among which include a pipeline project team, a multidisciplinary joint project development committee and a project steering committee have been set up.

