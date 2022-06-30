Diesel, maize flour, tomatoes register worst price increases    

Diesel, maize flour and tomatoes experienced the worst price increases between June 2021 and June 2022, according to data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

During the period, according to Ubos, diesel increased by 64.8 percent while maize flour rose by 57.2 percent.

Tomatoes, petrol and paraffin, were some of the other commodities that experienced the worst price increases during the period, rising by 51.8 percent, 46.1 percent and 35.6 percent, respectively.

Others commodities include rice, sweet potatoes, sugar, beans and cassava flour.

Price increases have created a lot of inflationary pressures, forcing inflation to further increase to 6.8 percent in June, up from 6.3 percent in May.

Ubos yesterday indicated that the increase in inflation was mainly driven by a surge in prices of commodities under core inflation, which rose to 5.5 percent in June, up from 5.1 percent in May.

This was mainly attributed to annual other goods inflation that increased to 9.3 percent from 7.8 percent. Specifically, Ubos said, maize flour inflation increased to 48.3 percent in June from 39.5 percent in May.

However, on the other hand, Ubos said, annual services inflation had increased to 1.1 percent in June 2022, a slower rate compared to 2 percent in in May.

This was mainly due to the annual transport inflation that decreased to 1.7 percent from 4.4 percent.

Energy fuel and utilities inflation increased to 14.2percent, up from 12 percent due to annual liquid energy fuels inflation that increased to 44.7 percent in June up from 34.9 percent in May.

The increase was mainly driven by petrol inflation, which rose to 45.9 percent while kerosene inflation increased to 37.1 percent from 23.0 percent.

Ubos also indicated that food crops and related items inflation increased to 14.5 percent in June up from 13.6 percent May.

Movement in prices between June 2021 and June 2022