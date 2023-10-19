Industry player takes on fight to end adulterated fuel, oil

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), the country’s standard’s prefects, wants oil industry players in the country, particularly fuel and lubricant dealers, to monitor their own adherence to quality standards.

Before regulator’s enforcement, the sector prefect is of the view that self-regulation is the first line of defence.

Oil Industry analysts say if the players adhere to self-regulation, it will provide perfect checks and balances ahead of any other enforcement measures by the regulator.

When contacted earlier, the UNBS spokesperson, Ms Sylvia Kirabo, told this publication that “We encourage self-regulation among the fuel and lubricant dealers.”

That, according to Ms Kirabo doesn’t keep them away from the field, saying: “Our quality monitoring teams are in the field managing the situation.”

As some fuel retailer gets used to the idea of self-regulation – a process whereby members of an industry, trade or sector of the economy monitor their own adherence to legal, ethical, or safety standards, a leading industry player already a market leader, Vivo Energy Uganda, trading as Shell, is taking a lead in self-regulation, earning the praise of the industry regulator.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion of ‘Bikula Bonnet’, meaning ‘open your car bonnet’ where over 15,000 motorists will be directly educated on the importance of topping up their engine oil with genuine motor oils before spreading the same message across the country, it emerged that most motorists do not pay due attention on the oil that goes into their engines, resulting into damage of the core part of the vehicle – engine.

According to Mr Paul Kaganzi, Shell Lubricant and Fuel Ambassador, cases of engine knock resulting from adulterated or even substandard lubricants are increasingly becoming an issue. The standard body – UMBS corroborates this concerns, stressing that motorist should be more alert and concerned about what goes into their vehicles. The standard prefects advises that it should be done by professionals in the business, something Mr Kaganzi who is also an experienced, professional automotive mechanic, concurs with.

Speaking earlier during the launch, the Lubricants Brand Manager of Vivo Energy Uganda, Ms Rebecca Nassiwa, noted that high quality lubricants provide superior engine cleanliness and deliver better fuel economy and engine peak performance.

Her colleague, Alex Tusingwire added, during the next ten weeks of the promotion, customer across the country will be educated on the importance of using genuine lubricants.

For Vivo Energy Uganda’s Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar, it is beyond the promotion, but the company’s commitment and concern about customers experience and value for money.

This comes at the heel of the launch of Shell V-Power campaign where attention of motorists is being drawn towards the dangers of adulterated fuel on “your vehicle's engine.”