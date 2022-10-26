Kayunga to host Kiira Motors testing centre 

Kiira Motors Corporation has said Kayunga District will host a testing center for motor vehicle innovations manufactured in and outside Uganda.



Speaking during an extra-ordinary Kayunga District council meeting convened to approve the Kiira Motors Corporation master plan, Mr Albert Akovuku, the Kiira Motors Corporation director of production, said innovators will take their vehicles for testing at the facility whose construction would “commence soon”.

“We shall have manufacturers flying in vehicles for testing. It is the first such facility in Africa,” he said.

The District Council approved the master plan, on which Kiira Motors Corporation will construct the facility on the two square miles of land in Bajjo Central Forest Reserve in Galilaya sub-county.

There had been fear that the project would be stopped after National Forestry Authority repossessed the contested land, which Kiira Motors said had bought from Mr Morgan Isingoma.

National Forestry Authority had protested the transaction, describing it as “illegal” while some other environmental activists objected to the sale of the forest land.

However, Mr Akovuku said they were the rightful owners of the land. Besides having a vehicle testing centre, Mr Akovuku, said the Shs2b project would have facilities such as industrial infrastructure, vehicle plant, and transportation infrastructure such as primary and secondary roads and environmental infrastructure.

Others will include schools, health facilities, religious and social institutions.