Only 10% of Uganda’s cotton is processed 

Only 10 percent of Uganda’s cotton is processed, which means that at least 90 percent of the country’s cotton is exported in raw form.

Speaking at the launch of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development annual report in Kampala, yesterday Mr Jasvinder Bedi, the Fine Spinners chairman, said Uganda could earn up to $50m if it added value to its cotton, noting that the country also has the potential to build a cotton industry that can generate up to $750m annually.

A recent presentation titled: Investment in agro-industry: A case study of Cotton, Textile Apparel Uganda Manufacturers Association, said cotton production in Uganda has about 250,000 small holder farmers, who produce about 68,913 bales per annum.

However, UMA noted, Uganda remains a net exporter of cotton lint, grossly underperforming against set targets, in which the country has failed to achieve targeted productions of 185,000 tonnes (or 1 million bales).

A Ministerial Policy Statement for 2022/23 financial year indicates that as of June 2022 Uganda was producing 68,913 bales, which, although was a 36 percent increase from the 50,709, was far lower than the planned targets.

Mr Bedi said that whereas there are a lot of raw material in Uganda, there is very little or no value addition.

However, Mr Odrek Rwabwogo, the chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, said for Uganda to achieve a developed cotton sector, there is need to reset more than cotton growing to include support sectors such as banking.