Outgrowers boycott Scoul over low prices

Trucks loaded  with sugarcane in the parking yard of  Scoul  factory in Lugazi, Buikwe District, on January 11, 2022. PHOTO/DENIS SSEBWAMI. 

By  Dennis Ssebwami  &  Richard Kyanjo

What you need to know:

  • The outgrowers say the Shs250,000 Scoul pays them for every 10 tonnes of sugarcane is too little.

  • Currently, Uganda has 10 sugar factories and more 10 others are set to join the industry in the near future.

  • Majority of the sugar factories are concentrated in Busoga sub-region.

Sugarcane outgrowers and transporters in the districts of Buikwe, Mukono and Kayunga have suspended supply of sugarcane to Sugar Corporation of Uganda Ltd (Scoul), citing low prices and delay to offload trucks at the factory.
Mr Julius Katerevu, the chairperson of Lugazi Sugarcane Transporters Cooperative Society, said Scoul pays Shs250,000 per 10 tonnes of cane, a rate that severely affects their profit margin.

