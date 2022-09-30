Rapid growth in energy sector puts pressure on available labour  

Energy Generators and Distributors Association of Uganda have launched a collaboration between all companies generating and distributing electricity to train skilled personnel.

Speaking at their annual general meeting, Ms Josephine Okui Ossiya, the new association chairperson, said in order to move the association forward, there is need to train and recruit more members into the association to strengthen it, increase stakeholder engagement and partner with international organisations to address the different skills gaps that they are facing.

“We must form coalitions with international organisations for development of skills for all of us in the sector are at different levels. We have skills gaps in safety, operations and maintenance. We want to see how to improve skills because the energy subsector in the country has grown,” she said, noting that skills shortage has affected the sector given that the country has in the last few years seen a rapid growth in hydro power, which has in a way created acute shortages of certain skill sets.

Ms Thozama Gangi, the outgoing association chairperson, said the association was formed in 2020 to bring together institutions involved in the sector, to grow and have skills needed as well as ensuring that the sector gets a single voice to influence policies.

Ms Gangi also indicated that sustainability of hydro power generation due to climate change now requires players in the sector to deploy new technologies, innovate and transition to renewable and smarter energy.

“We must ensure that the electricity sector is sustainable for the future. Climate change is a reality, the players have to use new technologies, be innovative with cognizance to climate change and where possible work as green as possible, work smarter while complying to the environment,” she said.