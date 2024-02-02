Uganda seeks to exploit wind energy potential 

The Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy has said Uganda is negotiating with a Sri-Lankan firm that could result into exploitation of at least 40 megawatts of wind electricity.

The negotiations, which are in the early stages, Mr Don Bwesigye Binyina, the Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy executive director, said could be one of the ways through which Uganda would green its electricity grid by 2030

Speaking during the fifth annual Great Lakes Mining and energy Transition Mkutano in Kampala, early this week, Mr Binyina said Uganda was in the process of phasing out fossil fuels, which could be enhanced by a potential extraction of more than 40 megawatts of electricity from wind energy.

“Negotiations are going on, but at an early stage. This would be the first wind energy project in the country. The investors have already secured power purchase agreement,” he said, noting that the initiative is being explored by Sri-Lankan firm Senok Wind Uganda, a subsidiary of Senok Wind Power Pvt, which has already installed data gathering windmills in Karamoja-Rupa.

Uganda is seeking to fully run a clean national electricity grid by 2030 and is betting on increased generation from renewable sources such as wind, solar and water to phase out fossil electricity.

Mr Binyina said the Great Lakes Region hosts some of the world’s largest deposits and reserves of green energy minerals that are crucial for technological advancements.

“As the world shifts from dirty fossil fuels to green energy in the wake of a climate crisis, Uganda should be able to strategise and transition as well,” he said, noting that renewable technologies such as battery storage systems, low-carbon hydrogen, solar panels, wind turbines and transmission infrastructure, rely on steady supply of minerals and metals, which are in large supply in countries such DR Congo and Zambia - copper and cobalt - while eastern DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi have a large deposits of tin ore, tungsten and tantalum.

At the meeting held under the theme: “Fostering inclusivity, participation and regional collaboration to achieve sustainable use of natural resources amid the energy transition in the Great Lakes Region, Mr Binyina said the transition will boost demand for minerals.

Demand